Traffic Alert For A Section Of Milton Road In Calaveras County

Calaveras County, CA—Bicycles will be pedaling over three counties, including Calaveras County, impacting traffic for almost five hours tomorrow.

The 17th Pedaling Paths to Independence Charity Bike Ride will be held on Saturday, February 28, 2026, along Milton Road, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The 65.4-mile ride is comprised of 65 miles with a gain of 1,400 feet of elevation and 25 miles with 300 feet of elevation gain. The ride begins and ends in Linden, San Joaquin County, and also traverses the rural roads of Stanislaus County.

In Calaveras County, a section of northbound Milton Road, between the Stanislaus and San Joaquin county lines, will be impacted. Drivers are asked to slow down and observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of onsite personnel. The event is put on by the Stockton-Delta Amateur Radio Club, which can be contacted for more details at (209) 313-4314 or by clicking here, where the events are listed on mymotherlode.com.