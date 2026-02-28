Amador County Man Accused Of Arson

Amador County, CA—An Amador County man has been arrested for arson of the Tiger Fire in August of last year that forced evacuations in that county.

CAL Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit’s Law Enforcement Officers arrested 37-year-old Jacob Heitz, of Pine Grove, on suspicion of starting the Tiger Fire in Amador County on August 8, 2025. He was handcuffed in Amador County with assistance from the Amador County District Attorney’s Office, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Forest Service Law Enforcement.

Cal Fire determined that the 118-acre blaze began near Tiger Creek Road in the Pioneer area, where the ACDA office stated that investigators recovered a lighter. Although no properties were damaged or destroyed in the fire, prosecutors did not provide specifics but said a lady sustained serious injuries.

Heitz faces felony charges of arson resulting in bodily injury, arson of a structure or forest, and arson of another’s property.