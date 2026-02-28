Abernathy Announces Re-Election Bid For Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools

Sonora, CA—Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Zack Abernathy announces he is running for re-election.

Abernathy says his accomplishments in his first term as the head of county schools include his ability to manage a fiscally sound budget at the county schools office and secure nearly $2 million in funding for professional technical education, which connects students with work opportunities. Other successes he mentioned included opening two high-needs preschool classrooms and one more high-needs primary classroom, solving teacher shortages and generating employment through a Tuolumne County Teacher Residency Program, and concentrating on mental health.

“Over the next four years, children and their families will remain the foundation for every decision at the county level,” stated Abernathy. “I would like to be able to equip educators with the skills and resources they need to prepare our children for their future.”

Abernathy defeated incumbent Cathy Parker in a closely contested race in 2022, as reported here. He added that by re-electing him, voters are electing a culture of friendly public service, transparency, and accountability at the county schools’ office. He explained it as “a culture of academics, character, and community that teaches students how to think, not what to think. A culture of including families when it comes to the education of their children.”

Born and raised in Sonora, Abernathy stressed that he is passionate about generations of Tuolumne County kids having great experiences like the ones he had in school.

“I want children in Tuolumne County to thrive in a positive, safe learning environment with the support they need to succeed. I respectfully ask for your vote on June 2 to continue serving as Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools.”

The term for the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools is four years.