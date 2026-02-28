Long Barn Man And Dog Luckily To Live Through Recent Storm

Long Barn, CA – With critical supplies running low, a 65-year-old man and his dog had to be rescued after being snowed in at his Long Barn cabin during last week’s winter storm.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) team was called in after the man called for help on Thursday, February 19, 2026. He told them he was running severely low on food, life-saving medication, and firewood at his remote cabin in the Long Barn area.

“Conditions were severe, with access to the residence impeded by downed trees and approximately 3 feet of deep, soft snow,” relayed rescuers.

Using SAR’s Polaris side-by-side, equipped with snow tracks, the team of four set out to rescue them. Shortly after departure, the team encountered a fallen tree blocking the road, requiring a chainsaw to clear the way. The team repeatedly navigated soft terrain; on several occasions, the side-by-side became stuck and had to be dug out.

The team decided at the halfway point to the cabin that two members would stay with the vehicle to work through difficult sections of the snowy track. At the same time, the team leader and another volunteer continued on foot, using snowshoes, for the final third of a mile.

Once they arrived at the cabin, they found the pair inside, where, in desperation, the man had resorted to burning paneling to stay warm. The team escorted them back to the side-by-side, then took them to a Sonora hotel to stay, providing safety and warmth along with further medical care. Watch the rescue playout by clicking the video tab below the image box.