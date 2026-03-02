Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
62.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

More Repair Work Completed On Tuolumne Main Canal

By B.J. Hansen
Emergency repairs on the Tuolumne Main Canal

Emergency repairs on the Tuolumne Main Canal

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — PG&E continues to anticipate water to be restored to the Tuolumne Utilities District by March 13 as emergency repairs continue on the Tuolumne Main Canal.

There were over 200 trees that fell, impacting multiple areas of the canal. As of this morning, all of the vegetation management work is done. Sheeting and framing work is completed along the A Flume at locations 1,3 and 4. Sheeting and framing continue at other flume locations.

PG&E currently has 52 personnel working directly on the repairs and 13 others doing things remotely.

The company adds that once repairs are completed, they will do a multi-day process of inspections and returning water to the canal and flumes, one section at a time, to ensure that they are protecting the county’s water supply.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.