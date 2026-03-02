More Repair Work Completed On Tuolumne Main Canal

Tuolumne County, CA — PG&E continues to anticipate water to be restored to the Tuolumne Utilities District by March 13 as emergency repairs continue on the Tuolumne Main Canal.

There were over 200 trees that fell, impacting multiple areas of the canal. As of this morning, all of the vegetation management work is done. Sheeting and framing work is completed along the A Flume at locations 1,3 and 4. Sheeting and framing continue at other flume locations.

PG&E currently has 52 personnel working directly on the repairs and 13 others doing things remotely.

The company adds that once repairs are completed, they will do a multi-day process of inspections and returning water to the canal and flumes, one section at a time, to ensure that they are protecting the county’s water supply.