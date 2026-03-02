Skip to main content
Kiley Will Not Challenge McClintock, Running In District 6 Instead

By B.J. Hansen
Sacramento, CA — Republican US Congressman Kevin Kiley announced his election plans today.

His current District 3 boundary is redrawn and will be very left-leaning as part of the Proposition 50 redistricting measure.

Kiley says he will instead run for the US House District 6 seat, covering much of Sacramento and Placer counties.

He says, “The new 6th District is Democratic-leaning but open-minded. While this will be a more challenging race, I believe we can build a winning coalition for common sense.”

Kiley had been giving serious thought to challenging incumbent Republican Tom McClintock for the District 5 seat, which covers the Mother Lode region. It is far more conservative-leaning, but he would have to unseat a GOP incumbent.

Kiley adds, “It’s true that I was fully prepared to run in the new 5th, having tested the waters and with polls showing a favorable outlook in a ‘safe’ district. But doing what’s easy and what’s right are often not the same.”

Kiley said it was important for him to run in the district that he calls home, having gone to public schools in Placer and Sacramento counties.

The local District 5 race includes McClintock and Democrats Michael Masuda and Mike Barkley.

