TC Supervisors Increase Future County Counsel’s Salary In Split Vote

Sonora, CA — Citing the difficulty of finding a candidate to replace outgoing County Counsel Sarah Carrillo, the board of supervisors voted 3-2 to increase the salary scale for the position.

The top step on the salary scale (Step 5) is currently $200,965. The board voted to increase it up to $240,000.

Outgoing County Counsel Carrillo left the position in September. The county initially led a search that yielded three candidates, none of whom were picked to move further in the process.

Later, an executive recruitment firm was hired by the board of supervisors. Peer interviews were conducted in early January, and board interviews were held later that month.

A top candidate was picked, and the county started negotiating a tentative employment agreement. However, the person walked away and accepted a position with another public agency that pays about $80,000 more than what Tuolumne County was offering.

Other challenges that were cited included recruiting someone to a rural area (and not being a teleworking position). County staff added that Tuolumne County’s annual salary offering is about $58,000 below neighboring Calaveras County.

District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell and District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon were both opposed to the increase. They offered a counter motion to fly the position again with a 10% salary increase.

Brandon spoke about a desire to also look at other options, such as regional partnerships, offering a one-time housing/moving payment, or making it remote.

Campbell argued that the county’s hiring difficulty has more to do with the “elephant in the room,” a need to address “county culture.” Campbell also cited the vacant Community Director and Building Inspector roles.

Supervisor Anaiah Kirk took issue with Campbell’s statement, saying, “You said nobody wants to work for us. That’s not true. We are going through a CDD Director hiring process right now, and there are applicants, people who want to work for us. There is one person who is very motivated to come work for us.”

Kirk indicated that if the salary increase was in place during the most recent recruitment process, they may have been able to hire their original top choice.

Supervisor Mike Holland indicated that he has gone back and forth on the issue, and said the county is also competing with the private sector, and businesses needing attorneys.

Board Chair Steve Griefer stressed that it is costing the county much more to hire consultants (which is currently being done). He used a baseball analogy of the county, “trying to run the Yankees on the Oakland A’s budget.”

A member of the deputy sheriff’s association, and some others, also spoke in favor of the increase.

The board voted 3-2 in support of increasing the salary scale, with Kirk, Griefer, and Holland in favor.