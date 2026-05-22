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Additional Local Vote Centers Opening This Weekend

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By B.J. Hansen
Outside the Tuolumne Community Resilience Center

Outside the Tuolumne Community Resilience Center

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Sonora, CA — More opportunities to vote in person are starting this weekend ahead of the June Primary Election.

In Tuolumne County, Clerk and Auditor-Controller Donny McNair says, “The Tuolumne Resilience Center and the Tuolumne Administration Building will be operating as Vote Centers starting May 23, every day, up until the June 2 election. Then, we will also be opening the Groveland Resilience Center, the Twain Harte Bible Church, and Jamestown Community Hall Vote Centers starting May 30.”

McNair adds, “If you have not received a ballot, please come into one of the Vote Centers, and we can suspend and reissue your ballot, or provide a conditional ballot. If you are voting by mail, please make sure to remember that the ballot must be postmarked by Election Day.”

In Calaveras County, Vote Centers are opening this Saturday at the San Andreas Government Center and the Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall. Additional options will open on May 30 at the Bret Harte Theater in Angels Camp and the Mokelumne Hill Town Hall.

Click here for the full list of Vote Centers and ballot drop-off locations.

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