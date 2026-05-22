Fire Funding Ballot Initiative Filed In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — A citizen group looking at ways to increase fire funding has taken the step of filing a proposed ballot measure that they plan to put before voters in the future.

It notably calls for a 0.75% local sales tax (projected to generate $4.5 million annually), with revenues legally restricted to fire protection and wildfire prevention purposes.

It would also restore funding for Station 56 in Mono Vista and require any future station closures to have a 4/5 vote of the supervisors. In addition, it would fund expanded wildfire prevention work, establish a long-term fire services and prevention reserve fund, allocate 10% for equipment, and create an independent oversight committee.

The measure was filed by five voters representing different communities across Tuolumne County. Mathew Galvan of Mi-Wuk Village, Wyatt Nordvik of Jamestown, Glen Cantrell of Twain Harte, Diane Knepper of Tuolumne, and Dana Butow of Sonora.

With the Notice of Intent officially filed, the County Counsel will be tasked with preparing a ballot title and summary. Once completed, proponents will begin formal signature gathering.

Lead proponent Galvan states that the measure would put a permanent solution on the ballot for fire funding with citizen oversight built in. The group has also launched a website, tuolumnefireprotection.org.