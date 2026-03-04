Ahwahnee Hotel Guests Briefly Evacuated Due To Elevator Issue

Skip to main content
By B.J. Hansen
Yosemite, CA — Guests at the Ahwahnee Hotel in Yosemite National Park were forced to evacuate on Monday evening as visible smoke could be seen coming from the historic structure.

Central Sierra Broadcasting reached out to the National Park Service about the incident, and Yosemite Hospitality has responded with an official statement.

It clarifies, “There was not a fire at The Ahwahnee Hotel. An alarm was activated Monday evening due to smoke in an elevator bank in the building, caused by a faulty generator unit. Guests were briefly evacuated and safely returned to the hotel. The impacted elevator remains out of service during repairs, and guests are using a service elevator staffed by an attendant. All other hotel rooms and amenities remain open.”

The Ahwahnee Hotel, an iconic structure in the park, opened in 1927.

