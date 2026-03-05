A Cracking Good Time To Support Senior Meal Programs In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA—It was a cracking good time this past weekend as around 150 people strapped on a bib at the Sierra Senior Center’s crab feed this past weekend to support its senior meal programs.

The Under The Sea Crab Feed & Shrimp Boil sponsored by Sierra Senior Providers, Inc. (SSPI) was held this past Saturday (2/28/2026) at the center, off Greenley Road in Sonora. Tickets were $85, and each table of eight enjoyed two large buckets of crab and a platter of shrimp, along with other fixings. For dessert, key lime cheesecake donated from Devon’s Delectables. SSPI Chef/Nutrition Manager Rebecca Carlson shared, “I bought 250 pounds of crab, and I think we served about 200 pounds of crab, and then we had people buy $20 buckets at the end, so we got rid of all the crab, but we also sold out, which is amazing.”

Attendees ate to the sound of the Black Irish Band, singing some Celtic, folk, and American history songs, as volunteers served the tables. There was also a silent auction of all donated goods, including a vintage coat with a fur collar, a Nespresso coffee maker, plants with California lottery tickets attached, and a beautiful handmade wooden wind chime. The auction brought in a total of $2800.

“Ticket sales were phenomenal,” relayed Carlson. “I think we sold out. We sold as many as we could have ever hoped for.”

While the exact number has not been tallied yet, Carlson believes the total raised will be about $10-$15 thousand, with all the money going to provide meals to seniors in the county. SSPI prepares and delivers more than 56,000 meals annually through the Meals on Wheels program, and nearly 20,000 meals are prepared and served at the Senior Center and satellite lunch sites throughout the county.