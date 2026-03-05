Senator Alvarado-Gil Introduces New Wildfire and Affordability Bill Package

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Republican Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil has introduced a package of bills that she says are “designed to provide financial relief to rural communities and hold the government accountable for protecting people living in the wildland-urban interface.”

The Wildfire Risk Reduction and Affordability package is in response to wildfire concerns and several rural residents being forced onto the California Fair Plan.

“These are sound legislative solutions that put prevention, resilience, and financial recovery first—targeting vegetation management, offering tax incentives, and speeding up the rebuilding process,” said Senator Alvarado-Gil. “California families deserve real tools to protect their homes and businesses. No more big government regulations or poor excuses from a lame duck Insurance Commissioner.”

The package of bills authored by Alvarado-Gil includes the following:

SB 1162: Directs the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) to prioritize state-funded vegetation management projects in high-density FAIR Plan areas, reducing wildfire risk, lowering liability exposure, and helping stabilize insurance markets in vulnerable communities.

SB 1084: Provides a personal income tax credit to offset costs of qualified home hardening projects, such as fire-resistant roofing, ember-resistant vents, and defensible space enhancements, to make homes more resilient and potentially qualify for insurance discounts.

SB 1118: Offers a tax credit for the purchase of backup electricity generators or solar battery storage systems (capped for broad access), enabling families to maintain essential power for medical devices, refrigeration, lighting, and communication during extended outages.

Senator Alvarado-Gil is also co-authoring these companion measures: