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Storm Work Completed Early On Moran Road

By Tracey Petersen
Road work ahead sign

Road work ahead sign

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Arnold, CA – Storm work that was expected to take three days only took one, allowing for the reopening of a section of Moran Road in the Arnold area of Calaveras County early.

As we reported here earlier this week, Calaveras County Public Works shut Moran Road, between Lighting Lane and Love Creek Road, south of Highway 4, yesterday (3/18/26) to begin work on clearing debris, like rocks, mud, and trees, brought down by the recent storm system. The work was scheduled to last through Friday (3/20/26).

This morning, public works officials announced that the work had finished ahead of schedule and the roadway had reopened to traffic.

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