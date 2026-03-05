First-Ever Biomass Business Competition Planned For Sierra Region

SONORA, CA — In a move to transform the Sierra’s vast natural resources into more economic engines, the Central Sierra Economic Development District (CSEDD) has announced the region’s inaugural Biomass Business Competition.

The winner will receive an award to support business launch or expansion, along with regional visibility and potential connections to mentors, technical experts, and funders.

The competition is about both ideas and execution. Out of the applicant pool, up to eight finalists will be chosen to pitch their ventures to a panel of industry experts, workforce leaders, and economic developers.

“Biomass represents one of the most significant opportunities for rural economic growth in the Sierra,” said Sophia Kaufman, Project Coordinator at Mother Lode Job Training and CSEDD. “This competition is designed to elevate the entrepreneurs who can utilize these materials in a way that benefits both our economy and our environment.”

For years, the Sierra region has grappled with an abundance of biomass in forested areas, leading to increased fire risks.

Candidates must submit a brief description of their biomass idea or business, the type of biomass they intend to use, their proposed product or service, a short explanation of its relevance to the Sierra region, and team information. All applications are due by the end of the day on March 16, and the finalists will be notified by March 19.

Applications are now open at https://sierraindustry.org/bbc

The event will take place on Thursday, March 26, from 2 – 5 pm, at Mother Lode Job Training (197 Mono Way, Suite B, Sonora, CA).

It is made possible by grant funding via the Mariposa County Resource Conservation District from the California Governor’s Office of Land Use and Climate Innovation in partnership with California Law Empowering Renewable Energy.

The Central Sierra Economic Development District serves Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Tuolumne, and Mariposa counties and works to drive economic development, infrastructure planning, and community resilience.