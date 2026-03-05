Continued Dragoon Gulch Trail Burning

Sonora, CA – Two more days of burning along Dragoon Gulch Trail, with the goal of enhancing safety for surrounding areas like Sonora Knolls and Gibbs Ranch.

As we reported earlier here, the pile burning is part of the Dragoon Gulch Fuels Reduction Project in Sonora, funded by CAL Fire. The Tuolumne Fire Safe Council has been conducting the burn to treat 90 acres of vegetation, with crews working on-site to reduce wildfire risk. Burning began in mid-February and continues this month. Ignition is set for Friday, March 6, and Tuesday, March 10, 2026, during daylight hours.

Fire officials asked the public to use caution on the trail and noted that they may encounter temporary closures in certain areas. Smoke will be visible from numerous areas around Sonora.