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Bret Harte High School Names 2026 Athletic Hall Of Fame Class

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By B.J. Hansen
Tom Schroeder, Brad Sullivan, Jim Kern, Eric Rucker, Heath Lane, Rosalind Cathcart, Girls Golf

Tom Schroeder, Brad Sullivan, Jim Kern, Eric Rucker, Heath Lane, Rosalind Cathcart, Girls Golf

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Sonora, CA — The newest inductees into the Bret Harte High School Athletic Hall of Fame class include four athletes, a coach, a team, and a friend of the sports program.

The athletes include Tom Schroeder (class of 1966), Brad Sullivan (1975), Jim Kern (1985), and Eric Rucker (2001). The coach is Heath Lane. The team is the 2006 Girls Golf team led by coach Rich Cathcart. The friend of the program is the late Rosalind Cathcart.

The induction ceremony will be on Saturday, November 14, at Ironstone Vineyards. It will be a joint ceremony with the 2025 class announced last year.

Individual inductees from 2025 are the late Carrol “Sonny” Airola (Class of 1955), Mick O’Meara (1971), Jack Anderson (1975), the late John Conklin (1976), Roy Davis (1978), coach Barb Hardwick Edwards, and friend of the program, the late Don Fitzgerald. Also selected was the 2006 girls’ cross-country team, led by head coach Keith Maurer.

Athletic Hall of Fame individual inductees were picked primarily on their achievements as high school student athletes and coaches at Bret Harte. Character values (during and after their high school years) are also a major consideration.

Additional induction ceremony details will be released later this summer by the selection committee.

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