Schumer: End The Costly War With Iran

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) spoke on the Senate floor yesterday.

Schumer was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Once again, the ongoing fighting in Iran has blown holes in Trump’s claims that victory is at hand.

Over the weekend, Trump said he’s in “no hurry” to end the war in Iran.

No hurry?

Tell that to our troops who are in harm’s way every second this war continues, including those who were fired upon in Kuwait just this morning.

Tell that to their families.

Really, no hurry? I’ll tell you who’s in a hurry for this blunder to end: the American people who are getting crushed by record gas prices at the pump. They’re in a hurry.

Trump has proven over and over and over again that he is incapable of getting our country out of this mess. Congress needs to step up.

Democrats and a handful of Republicans came together before Memorial Day to advance a War Powers Resolution to withdraw our troops from hostilities with Iran.

We will not stop forcing votes to end this war until this disastrous war is over once and for all.

Trump and his allies in the Senate may not see the urgency in ending this war, but Democrats and the American people do.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.