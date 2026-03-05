Two Sonora Women Allegedly Attacked A Bus Driver

Sonora, CA – Two Sonora women were arrested for battery of a bus driver after fleeing the scene, but what they left behind allowed officers to identify them quickly.

Multiple 911 calls flooded Sonora Police dispatch on Monday, March 2, 2026, around 4:30 p.m. to report an assault on a bus driver on Stockton Road/Highway 49 at Green Street near the bus stop. Upon officers’ arrival, witnesses reported that the alleged suspects had fled the scene but left their cell phones showing their names.

The next day (March 3, 2026), officers found and arrested 19-year-old Briana Hicks and 32-year-old Cathy Scotland for felony battery on a bus driver, causing injury.