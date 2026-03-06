Campbell Formally Announces Supervisor Re-Election Bid

Sonora, CA — Today is the deadline for candidates to file for election ahead of the June Primary, and this morning, District Two Tuolumne County Supervisor Ryan Campbell announced his plans to seek re-election.

Campbell says in a statement, “Tuolumne County deserves a leader with a proven track record of getting stuff done. Our people deserve a full-time supervisor with the ability to build relationships, while also having the experience to hold local, state, and federal governments accountable.”

Campbell is seeking his third term on the board, after first being elected in 2018, beating then-incumbent Randy Hanvelt.

District Two covers an area around Soulsbyville, Phoenix Lake, and Cedar Ridge.

Campbell highlighted several issues in his campaign announcement, adding “Since you first elected me to this position in 2018, I have been dedicated to safeguarding the Tuolumne County Fire Department, increasing funding for law enforcement, improving our damaged roads, and maintaining funding for our parks and libraries.”

Additional candidates have been taking steps to challenge Campbell in the District Two race. We will pass along more information about the candidates for the various races when it becomes official.

Today is the filing deadline in races in which the incumbent is running. California law extends the deadline to early next week if an incumbent is not seeking re-election.