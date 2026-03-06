Request To Fast-Track Sierra Pines Reservoir Construction

Sonora, CA — The past two weeks have shown how fragile Tuolumne County’s water supply is following extensive damage to the Tuolumne Main Canal, a system of wooden flumes.

TUD has been planning to construct a Sierra Pines Raw Water Reservoir that would boost emergency supplies during these types of situations; however, construction funding is not in place.

TUD announces in a joint statement with Tuolumne County that the Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 10, to send a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom requesting $6.3 million in emergency state funding for the “shovel-ready” project.

During the recent storm damage, around 90% of TUD’s drinking water supply was cut-off, requiring the district to depend on limited tank storage and small-capacity groundwater wells.

The Sierra Pines Reservoir would store up to 25 acre feet of water (8 million gallons). The storage would also support wildfire suppression and other community water needs.

The project is already in compliance with NEPA and CEQA environmental requirements and can proceed immediately upon funding approval. The special meeting will start at 8am, Tuesday, in the board meeting room.