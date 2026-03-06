Columbia Prepares To Challenge Top Seed In NorCal Regional Playoffs

Columbia, CA — Coming off a 67-65 win over Consumnes River College last week, the Columbia College Claim Jumpers postseason run continues this Saturday in San Francisco.

The ninth-seeded men’s basketball team will face top seeded City College of San Francisco at 7 pm on March 7 at the Brad Duggan Court in the Wellness Center at City College (50 Frida Kahlo Way in San Francisco).

“The Claim Jumpers have shown heart, grit, and real teamwork all season long,” said Dr. Chad Redwing, Interim President of Columbia College. “Our community takes tremendous pride in this team, and it’s exciting to see our student-athletes representing Columbia College with such determination.”

Tickets can be purchased online in advance through the City College of San Francisco ticket page.

“Playing the top-seeded team on their home court is a big moment for our program,” said Juan Lopez-Gomez, Athletic Director at Columbia College. “Our team has earned this opportunity through hard work and perseverance, and the entire community is proud to see them competing at this level.”

The winner of Saturday’s third-round playoff game advances to the 3C2A State Championships March 13-15 at College of the Sequoias in Visalia.

Click here to watch this week’s Columbia Coach’s Corner.