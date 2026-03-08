Enter The MyMotherLode Vista Contest

Beauty is all around, capture a stunning vista and send it to us! MyMotherLode.com’s landscape photo contest is open to amateur photographers. Winter and Spring in the Mother Lode are all about beautiful vistas, sledding, snow sports, and the first wild flower blooms. We want to see your best beautiful local photos of 2026! Examples of the types of photos we are looking for include popular recreation areas like Pinecrest, the local state, national and wilderness areas in Columbia, at Railtown, or Calaveras Big Trees including the local ski resorts, or whatever caught your eye.

Entering MyMotherLode.com’s landscape photo contest is easy and free, tag your public photo with #MMLVista on Facebook, Instagram or X.com. Include the date and location where the photo was taken, no photographs older than 18 months, please. Tagged entries will be considered up until April 7th at 9PM. The winning MyMotherLode.com Vista Contest image will be chosen April 8th at 4 PM. The winner’s photo will be featured on our homepage by our logo, and be the featured photo on the myMotherLode.com Facebook page for one month. 2nd and 3rd place winners will also be featured in our Local Spotlight on the desktop version of the home page. All winners will be featured on our contest page.

Minor photo editing is allowed such as cropping, color correction, and sharpening. Excessive manipulation, ai, or composite images are not permitted. Watermarks or logos should not be visible in the submitted photos.

For a photo in which a person is recognizable, you must be prepared to provide a model release from the subject or, in the case of a minor, the subject’s parent or guardian, to Central Sierra Broadcasting upon request.

For a photo from a drone, you must be prepared to provide a drone license number to Central Sierra Broadcasting upon request. Get all the entry details and rules on our MyMotherLode Contest page here.