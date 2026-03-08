Economies of a Seed

Are you picky AND frugal? Do you know exactly what you want and enjoy hunting for the best price? Are you not satisfied with the choices on the shelves? Going shopping anywhere today makes all of us feel the pinch. Prices are up; all of our agendas include finding ways to save.

The economics of seed starting is money-smart, achieving higher yield for the money. One package of seeds allows for repeat continuous planting through the season and enough to share with neighbors. Selection is huge – new or vintage varieties, different colors, flavors, and sizes. It’s possible to become lost and confused with just tomato choices alone!

When starting your own seeds, being organic is guaranteed. There’s no worry about chemicals applied to your plants since you are in control. Any chemical fertilizers or herbicides are your choice.

The reward of starting seeds yourself is healthier, stronger plants. You are the quality control. By following seed packet instructions, appropriately watering, applying enough light and heat, providing the correct amount of fertilizer, and using the right planting mix, you will have super-strong plants.

How do you choose what to plant? Your weekly grocery shopping trip will provide clues. Comparing vegetable and herb prices will help in decision making.

Tomatoes are favorite spring vegetable plants. Depending on the variety, one plant will produce 10 to 30 pounds of tomatoes. Leaf lettuce produces throughout the growing season; just harvest outside leaves, then allow the plant to regrow. Romaine lettuce is the highest yielding variety. A row of 10 plants will provide a family of four with salad every other night.

Cucumbers may be trellised, putting 2 to 3 plants in one cage. Each plant may provide 10 to 20 fruits. Specialty peppers are easy to grow, love our summers, and will be a huge savings over grocery store prices. Herbs are expensive in stores, economical to grow at home, and may become perennials in your garden.

To start seeds, figure out timing. Seedlings should be ready to transplant into the garden when weather is favorable and soil is warm. Check seed packets for instructions. Containers, ranging from paper cups and yogurt cups (with drain holes punched) to plastic six-packs made for seed starting, need to hold 2 to 3 inches of planting medium. Use a fresh, sterile seed-starting medium that has been moistened, but is not sopping wet.

Plant two seeds to a pot and, after germination, keep the strongest plant. As seeds grow, water using a mister until soil is moist but not soggy. Set up a fan to provide air movement, prevent disease, and strengthen plant stems. Use liquid fertilizer regularly according to package instructions. Seeds need about 15 hours of light a day. A warm south facing window or grow lights will provide the needed requirements. Remember to gradually move your new plants out of doors.

Seeds mean control of many things – money, quality, and choices. You can change a food desert into your own oasis by growing your own plants.

Julie Silva is a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener of Tuolumne County.