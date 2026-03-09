Trump: Women’s History Month

President Donald Trump issued a Statement recognizing the month of March as “Women’s History Month”.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“This Women’s History Month, we celebrate the extraordinary American women of our past and the titans of the present who have strengthened our families, enriched our culture, defended our values, pioneered our industries, and shaped our Nation’s glorious future.

For 250 years—from the diligence of Betsy Ross, the faith of Katharine Drexel, and the courage of Amelia Earhart to the ingenuity of Annie Oakley, the selflessness of Clara Barton, and the timeless integrity of Harper Lee—strong women have brought our Nation to countless new heights and moments of triumph. To this day, across every industry, women are champions of success, trailblazers in their fields, and models in their homes. Whether they serve our Nation as service members, government leaders, entrepreneurs, or mothers, every devoted woman guides our Nation’s strength, prosperity, and way of life.

For this reason, my Administration will always promote policies that embolden women, uplift our children, and fortify the American family. Since I returned to office last year, we have increased access to fertility treatments, protected women’s sports, returned parental rights to our classrooms, and expanded the child tax credit—because we want American women and their families to grow, thrive, and flourish. Affordable costs, safer neighborhoods, and common sense in our Government all empower women to build successful careers and foster thriving homes, and my Administration will never stop fighting to ensure the American Dream is within their reach.

This month, we recognize and honor the incredible women who have built our Nation, formed our conscience, and elevated our spirit. May their legacies continue to inspire future generations of citizens to strive for excellence, lead proudly, and carry forth the enduring values that make America the greatest country in the history of the world.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.