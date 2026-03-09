City College of San Francisco Tops Columbia In Playoffs

San Francisco, CA — The Columbia College men’s basketball season came to a close on Saturday evening in the regional finals of the Northern California Playoffs.

The Claim Jumpers traveled to the top-seeded City College of San Francisco, and the final score was 84-59. City College was the top seed in the bracket, and Columbia was the 9th seed.

City College jumped out to an early 8-0 lead, but Columbia was able to come back and tie the game. However, by halftime, the score was 43-23.

It marked the end of a successful 2025-26 season for Columbia College.

City College of San Francisco now moves on to the state tournament this coming weekend at the College of the Sequoias in Visalia.