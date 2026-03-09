Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
69.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Traffic Delays On Highways 108 and 26

By B.J. Hansen
Caltrans logo

Caltrans logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Caltrans is warning of work impacting traffic over two days early this week.

On Highway 108, there is one-way traffic control between Confidence Road and Lyons Dam Road, Monday and Tuesday, from 9 am – 3 pm, due to tree work. Travelers should prepare for 5-10 delays.

On Highway 26, there is drainage work underway between Garner Place/Olive Orchard Road and Heinemann Lane, Monday and Tuesday, from 7 am – 4 pm. Delays are also anticipated to last 5-10 minutes.

Travelers may want to consider avoiding the areas if possible.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.