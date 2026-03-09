Traffic Delays On Highways 108 and 26

Sonora, CA — Caltrans is warning of work impacting traffic over two days early this week.

On Highway 108, there is one-way traffic control between Confidence Road and Lyons Dam Road, Monday and Tuesday, from 9 am – 3 pm, due to tree work. Travelers should prepare for 5-10 delays.

On Highway 26, there is drainage work underway between Garner Place/Olive Orchard Road and Heinemann Lane, Monday and Tuesday, from 7 am – 4 pm. Delays are also anticipated to last 5-10 minutes.

Travelers may want to consider avoiding the areas if possible.