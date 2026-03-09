Summerville Elementary Earns Blue Zones Project Approval As School And Worksite

Summerville, CA– Summerville Elementary School District has been recognized as a Blue Zones Project Approved School and Worksite, marking a milestone for the district’s efforts to promote healthy lifestyles among students and employees.

The dual designation reflects the district’s adoption of the Blue Zones Project’s “Power 9” principles, which focus on habits linked to longevity and well-being. To earn School Approval, Summerville Elementary implemented 86 points of wellness initiatives. Those efforts include maintaining a tobacco-free campus, providing 150 minutes of physical education each week for elementary students, and daily physical education for middle school students. District officials said additional improvements are planned, including a new cafeteria salad bar and expanded family and community events. The district also earned 109 points to qualify as an Approved Worksite by introducing programs designed to support staff wellness. Initiatives include ergonomic workstations, desk yoga resources, a designated relaxation space for employees, and participation in the CVT Strive/Fit for Life wellness program. The district also partnered with local farm Outer Aisle to host a produce box distribution site on campus.

Superintendent Ben Howell said the district’s focus on healthy living is part of its culture.

“At our school, supporting a healthy lifestyle isn’t a task — it’s who we are,” Howell said. “From how our students move and interact to the way we foster community and belonging, health is an important part of everything we do.”

Blue Zones Project representatives presented the school with 12 Trek bicycles donated for student use. The bikes will support after-school programs focused on cycling safety and skills. School officials said they are planning to build a traffic garden on campus to support future bike safety days and hands-on lessons for students.