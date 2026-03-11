Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
62.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Cow’s Cries Led To Life-Saving Rescue This Past Weekend

By Tracey Petersen
Calf rescued after falling down abandoned mine shaft in Campo Seco in Calaveras County—CCF photo

Calf rescued after falling down abandoned mine shaft in Campo Seco in Calaveras County—CCF photo

Photo Icon View Photos
  • Calf rescued after falling down abandond mine shaft in Campo Seco in Calaveras County—CCF photo
  • Calf rescued after falling down abandoned mine shaft in Campo Seco in Calaveras County—CCF photo
  • Calf rescued after falling down abandoned mine shaft in Campo Seco in Calaveras County—CCF photo
  • Calf rescued after falling down abandoned mine shaft in Campo Seco in Calaveras County—CCF photo
  • Calf rescued after falling down abandoned mine shaft in Campo Seco in Calaveras County—CCF photo
  • Calf rescued after falling down abandoned mine shaft in Campo Seco in Calaveras County—CCF photo

Campo Seco, CA – A cow’s moos resulted in a life-saving rescue this past weekend in Campo Seco near Valley Springs in Calaveras County after the owner decided to investigate and found a big surprise.

The cow’s cries were warranted, as her calf had fallen 30 feet down an abandoned mine shaft on Saturday, March 7, 2026. When Calaveras Consolidated Fire crews arrived on the undisclosed property late that afternoon, rescuers determined that the calf was not injured, so they decided to “return in the morning to extricate the animal.” Firefighters lowered food and water down into the hole to hold the calf over until morning.

Calf rescued after falling down abandoned mine shaft in Campo Seco in Calaveras County—CCF photo
Calf rescued after falling down an abandoned mine shaft in Campo Seco in Calaveras County—CCF photo

The next day, crews from CAL Fire and San Andreas Fire assisted in the rescue, along with an EBMUD backhoe loader, and a retired firefighter/rancher, Joe Butler, who specializes in big animal rescue, assisted in setting up a harness and rigging system to extract the calf from the shaft. Once belted in and looking perplexed but appreciative, as shown to the left, the calf was gently hauled up and reunited with its mother.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.