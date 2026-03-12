Using Coupons To Help Keep Tuolumne Clean

East Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reminds the public that there are still plenty of free dump coupons available that are good throughout the year.

The coupons, available since the beginning of the year and valid through December 31, 2026, are good for one (1) free trip of two (2) cubic yards of waste to the Cal Sierra Transfer Station located at 19309 Industrial Drive in East Sonora. They can be picked up on a first-come, first-served basis at the public works office on the third floor of the A.N. Francisco Building, located at 48 Yaney Avenue in downtown Sonora. The officer’s hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Public works officials provided this list of what the coupons can and cannot be used for:

Items accepted with the coupon include:

Regular Household Waste (Refuse, clothes, etc.)

Up to two (2) bulky items (appliances, furniture, mattresses, etc.)

Up to two (2) electronic waste items (televisions, microwaves, etc.)

Up to four (4) tires (passenger car or truck tires)

Items not accepted with the coupon include:

Treated Wood Waste

Household Hazardous Waste

Construction and Demolition Waste

Business or Commercial Waste

Asbestos

Landscaping Waste

For additional information, contact the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division at (209) 533-5588.