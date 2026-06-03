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Update: Fire In Soulsbyville On Highway 108

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By Tracey Petersen
Vegetation Fire in the Soulsbyville area of Tuolumne County—PG&E map

Vegetation Fire in the Soulsbyville area of Tuolumne County—PG&E map

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Update at 1:55 p.m.: CAL FIRE spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports, “Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the 1/8-acre vegetation fire near Highway 108 and Barnwood Court in the Soulsbyville area of Tuolumne County.” The flames broke out just after 1:30 p.m. today. Ground crews will remain on scene mopping up for the next hour. What sparked the blaze is under investigation.

Original post at 1:38 p.m.: Soulsbyville, CA—Air and ground resources are working a vegetation fire on Highway 108 near the Barnwood Court intersection in the Soulsbyville area of Tuolumne County.

CAL FIRE has dubbed it the Barn Fire, which is about 1/8 to 1/4 acre in size. There is no word on whether any structures are threatened or on the rate of spread of the flames. CAL Fire also noted that the blaze is in rugged terrain. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

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