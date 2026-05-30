Second Time Seeking Missing/Runaway Juvenile

Phoenix Lake, CA—For a second time, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help to find a Phoenix Lake missing/runaway juvenile.

As we reported here about two weeks ago, on May 18, sheriff’s officials turned to the public for help finding 12-year-old Bodie James Iveson, who went missing after last being seen riding his bicycle in the Phoenix Lake/Creekside Drive area of Sonora. After missing for a day, investigators reported that he had been located but provided no information on where or how.

Now, sheriff’s officials relay that 12-year-old Iveson is missing and may have run away. They are once again calling on the public to help find him. Iveson was last seen on Friday, May 29, 2026, at 5 p.m. at his residence.

“Deputies searched for Bodie throughout the night and were unable to locate him. We urge our community to report any information on his whereabouts or any sightings of him,” stated investigators.

Iverson was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue jeans. He is described as 4’08” and 80 pounds, with short blonde hair and blue eyes. Sheriff’s officials believe he left his residence on foot, as Iverson is known to frequent the Twain Harte, Phoenix Lake, and Crystal Falls areas and may have been heading eastbound.

Anyone with information on Iverson’s whereabouts or who might have seen him is asked to contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.