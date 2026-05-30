A Section Of Jacksonville Road To Close For Maintenance

Jamestown, CA – A section of Jacksonville Road will close for two days next week for maintenance, with no through traffic allowed and lengthy delays for residents.

Tuolumne County Public Works crews will be conducting road maintenance on Jacksonville Road from Karlee Lane to Quartz Street from Tuesday, June 2, 2026, through Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. According to public works officials, “This portion of Jacksonville Road will be closed to through traffic while crews are working in the area; however, residents will continue to have access to their driveways with delays of up to 20 minutes.”

Detour signs are in place, and motorists are asked to obey them and traffic control personnel in the construction zone.