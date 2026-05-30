Hundreds Of Students Getting Hands-On Career Insights

Sonora, CA – Hundreds of elementary, middle, and high school students in Tuolumne County received hands-on learning from professionals in a wide variety of fields to hopefully find a career.

The 2026 CTE (Career Technical Education) Expo & Showcase was held yesterday (5/30/2026) at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on Stockton Street in Sonora, hosted by the Tuolumne County Office of Education. Through hands-on demonstrations and interactive exhibits, students learned about realistic salary ranges, educational pathways, industry certifications, apprenticeships, and employment opportunities available in both local and regional industries.

“This is feeding curiosity, right? Like, hey, what’s out there? What can I do when I grow up? They get to see what’s out there for them and what they can do in the future, and not only that, they can talk to the people that are doing it, so there’s a real education component with that,” remarked Superintendent of Schools Zack Abernathy.

On hand to demonstrate various careers, such as agriculture, health, plumbing, earthmoving operations, forestry work, police, fire, and even a cowboy on the range, as this picture shows a student trying to rope a mechanical steer. Abernathy stated, “For the parents, I think it’s important that educators are showing kids that there are things out there that they can do and they may fall in love with a career, and you kind of give them guidance.”

The younger pupils attended the event in the morning, while the older ones participated in the afternoon. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., parents and those searching for work or a career change were welcome to attend and meet with local companies and other employers, such as Caltrans, CHP, and CAL FIRE, in hopes of finding their ideal job. The Sonora Area Foundation provided some of the funding for this event.

“The success of the showcase reflects TCSOS’s continued commitment to expanding awareness of career technical education and increasing access to career-connected learning opportunities for all students in Tuolumne County. By fostering strong partnerships between education and industry, TCSOS is helping students discover pathways to rewarding careers while supporting the development of a skilled and prepared future workforce,” praised Abernathy.

For more CTE information and future events, contact Shannon Oden, CTE Coordinator at the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools, or click here.