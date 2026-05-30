New Details Of Mariposa Man’s Capture After Attempted Murder

Mariposa, CA – The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details regarding an attempted murder using a samurai-style sword and the capture of 41-year-old Jonathan Mishael Bays on Wednesday morning (5/27/26).

As we reported that day, Bays was captured during a coordinated law enforcement operation conducted at known homeless encampments throughout the area. Sheriff’s officials updated, “Bays was ultimately located hiding inside a tent with a female companion and was taken into custody without incident.” We also reported here that the attack with the sword occurred on Saturday night, May 23, 2026, at the Creekside Apartments in the Mariposa area.

Regarding the motive for the attack, investigators stated, “The attack is believed to be fueled by heavy drug use during a disagreement between Bays and the victim. The victim suffered serious injuries, including wounds to the hand, wrist, shoulder, and head, and is expected to endure lifelong repercussions from those injuries.”

Sheriff’s officials also disclosed that Bays has an extensive criminal past stretching from Florida, Arizona, and Alabama. He is also currently wanted in Idaho. Bays is on a no-bail warrant. He faces charges of felony attempted murder, mayhem, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Investigators were also able to recover the sword (image box) allegedly used during the attack, along with the clothing, seen in this photo, that Bays was wearing at the time of the crime.

Sheriff’s officials thanked assisting resources, including Madera County for additional drone resources and Merced and Stanislaus counties for providing helicopter support. They also praised community members who provided tips, possible sightings, and information regarding Bays’ potential whereabouts. Sheriff Jeremy Briese added, “This arrest was not just a win for Mariposa; this was a win for the rest of the country he has terrorized as well. Our deputies, detectives, and assisting agencies worked tirelessly day and night to bring this dangerous individual into custody. We continuously strive for our community to feel safe. With the inception of our MINT (Mariposa Interdiction and Narcotics Team) team and our heavy concentration on methamphetamine and fentanyl dealers, cooks, traffickers, and users, we are committed to getting these dangerous individuals off our streets and out of our county.”