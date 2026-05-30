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Roommates’ Argument Turns Physical

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By Tracey Petersen
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TCSO patrol vehicle

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Groveland, CA—A dispute between two roommates in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County escalated into a physical altercation, leading to the handcuffing of one of them.

A caller, a 58-year-old female, recently reported to the sheriff’s dispatch that her roommate, 62-year-old Jonathan Clay Westray, had tried to choke her during an argument. When deputies arrived on scene, in the 19900 block of Old Highway 120, off Highway 120, they learned that the roommates’ argument was over food.

After questioning both of them, sheriff’s officials say that the female stated she wanted to press charges against Westray. He was arrested for battery.

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