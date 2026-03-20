Murphys Irish Day Grand Marshal Tom Eising, And More Event Details

Murphys, CA — On Saturday, March 21, 2026 from 10am to 5pm celebrate the Irish with the Murphys Business Association and the help of over 200 volunteers with a crowd of nearly 10,000 people. The parade begins at 11 am, Main Street in Murphys will be filled with booths offering handcrafted items, original art, photographs, tasty food, music, wine, and other beverages. The live entertainment on two stages will feature singers, dancers, musicians, and jugglers. The 2026 Murphys Irish Day Entertainment Schedule is posted here.

The day begins with a pancake breakfast from 8:30-10:30 am at the First Congregational Church of Murphys. The breakfast is just a block off Main Street at the corner of Church and Algiers Streets as detailed in our event listing here.

Tom Eising, retired educator and coach, will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 2026 Murphys Irish Day Parade we also honor Lynne Eising and support Tom, Scott, and Todd as they carry the torch for Lynne.

“As a friend, a teacher, and a coach, he has given his time, his heart, and his helping hand to so many of us —without hesitation and always with a smile,” shares Jan and Patty Schulz, retired educators and owners of The Spice Tin. During his short time as principal at Michelson, Tom was able to work side by side with his late wife Lynne, who was the secretary there for 14 years. Both Tom and Lynne had a love for education and making an impact. “She always wanted a job that mattered,” Tom reflects, “when she got into the school, that was real fulfilling for her”. Tom started his coaching career the moment he became an educator, spending 30 years and over one thousand games coaching boys’ and girls’ basketball. In 2022, the Vallecito Union School District dedicated the Avery Middle School Gymnasium to Tom. “That was really quite an honor,” shares Tom. He has stayed involved in the youth sports programs as a referee during his retirement, and recently has gotten back into the coaching role, helping his youngest son, Todd.

Outside of education and coaching, Tom serves on the Ebbetts Pass Veterans Memorial District board and the Murphys Area Community Tennis Association (MACTA) board. Fellow MACTA board member and educator Sally Klassen shares, “I can’t think of anyone more deserving than Tom to be celebrated for outstanding dedication to our community. He is kind, honest, wise, thoughtful, and humble. Tom has been a champion of education and sports in our community for many years and has made a lasting impact on so many young people. His influence has helped cultivate a community that we can all be proud of.”

Avoid the scramble for parking and head out to the beautiful grounds of Ironstone Vineyards for ample free parking and our free shuttle to town. The shuttle runs between 9:30 am and 5:30 pm and drops you off in the parking area behind the Arbors Shopping Area next to the Black Sheep Tasting Room, just a short, level walk from Main Street and the main event area. Parking will not be available in the Black Bart parking lot across from the Community Park until the afternoon due to parade staging.

Remember that Main Street is closed to traffic from 6 am and will not reopen to vehicles until about 7 pm or whenever the street is clear and safe to access. Event organizers also request that visitors plan to celebrate responsibly by arranging a designated driver or staying for dinner and enjoying some non-alcoholic drinks before heading out.

Murphys Community Park will be celebrating Irish Day in the park along the creek with picnic areas, a playground, and more. Find out more here.

The Native Sons will have Blood Mary’s, Irish Coffee, and Corned Beef until sold out. Find out more here.

Murphys Irish Day started in 1993 and the Murphys Business Association is honored to continue celebrating the rich history of the town. Murphys Irish Day is a fundraiser for many community projects and non-profit organizations and is the primary fundraiser for the Murphys Business Association and the Murphys Firefighters Association.

Download this Cheat Sheet for everything you need to know about Murphys Irish Day in one spot!