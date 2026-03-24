Public Safety Items, Columbia Way Property, On TC Supervisors Agenda

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning to discuss several items.

Early in the meeting, the board will also vote on declaring property at 136 Columbia Way in Sonora as surplus, with the plan of donating it to a housing sponsor. The county initially acquired the property to be used as housing for Veterans. The county, however, last year decided that an outside group would be better at overseeing and carrying out the initiative.

The board will also give direction to staff regarding the potential development of a Tuolumne County Low Impact Camping ordinance.

A couple of the proposals today are at the request of District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk.

He is proposing that staff members return with a resolution that would define Public Safety for Tuolumne County Departments and establish budget priorities for public safety services.

In addition, he would like to have the county consider placing the Office of Emergency Services under the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

There is also a 10 am presentation planned by the Tuolumne County Planning Commission, and immediately after, a presentation from Tuolumne County Public Health Officer Kim Freeman regarding opioids.

Today’s meeting starts at 9 am in the board meeting room at 2 South Green Street in Sonora.