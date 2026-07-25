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Evacuations Remain As Field Fire Grows

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By Tracey Petersen
Fields Fire - CAL Fire Image

Fields Fire - CAL Fire Image

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Snelling, CA—CAL FIRE reports that 20 structures are threatened by the Field Fire burning in the Snelling area of Merced County, while the acreage and the containment have climbed this morning.

Overnight, the blaze grew to 1,280 acres, and the containment also jumped from 40 to 50 percent. Local ground and air resources continue to assist in battling the fire that ignited on Thursday (7/23/26) along La Grange Road/J-59 near Fields Road. As we reported here, the evacuation orders were issued yesterday afternoon for the 5800 block of Merced Falls Road to the county line along with the roadway.

CAL FIRE reports that one firefighter has been injured, but no other details were released. A total of 169 fire personnel continue to work the blaze. Today, crews will continue to strengthen fire lines while working to gain more containment. The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

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