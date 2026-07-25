Beloved Sonora High School Educator Passes

Sonora, CA – Sonora High School is mourning the loss of a former teacher and coach for his dedication to education and the school.

Roger Joseph Francis passed on Monday (7/20/26) at his Sonora residence. He was 83. Born in Pensacola, Florida, on January 2, 1943. The school posted this message to faculty, parents, and students on social media:

“Our community at large and Sonora High specifically lost a kind friend and beloved member of the Wildcat family when Roger Francis passed away earlier this week.

Perhaps no one bled green and gold more passionately than Roger, who graduated from Sonora High in 1961 and later joined the staff as a teacher, coach, and ultimately a highly respected and warmly embraced administrator.

Roger was always eager to help both his students and his peers, coaching young teachers and regularly sending beautifully hand-written notes of congratulation to students and staff who had distinguished themselves in ways ranging from bringing a grade up to becoming a parent for the first time. He was part of an incredible family of educators, from his mom Dottie, to his siblings Lynne and Rick, his wife Kathy, and his daughter Kerri.

Even after his retirement, Roger’s dedication to Sonora High never wavered, whether he was cheering on his grandchildren, presenting scholarships to graduating seniors, or leading the annual Veterans Day presentation at a home football game.

Roger was a quiet, dignified role model to all who had the privilege of knowing him and he will be deeply missed.”

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home relayed that a private inurnment will be at Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora. Additionally, a celebration of his life is pending at the Sonora High School Auditorium.