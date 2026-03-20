Badger Pass Ski Area In Yosemite Closes For Season

Yosemite, CA — The spike in temperatures over the past week has quickly melted snow and put an end to the ski season at Badger Pass in Yosemite National Park.

It was a shortened season all around, as Badger Pass typically aims to open in Mid-December. However, the lifts were fired up on January 16 this year, due to the minimal early-season snow, and wrapped up on March 18.

Announcing the end of the season, Yosemite Hospitality stated, “So many unforgettable experiences from thrilling powder days to sunny laps. Massive thanks to all the skiing and snowboarding enthusiasts.”

As the season quickly concluded due to the weather, there are several season locker holders who still have gear stored at Badger Pass. People can stop by to pick it up on Saturday, March 21, Wednesday, March 25, or Sunday, March 29. Staff will meet people at the Chinquapin at 11 am sharp on those days and provide group entry through the gate. Guests will then exit together, as a group, when all of the gear is retrieved.

Badger Pass, a popular spot in the park during the winter, began operations in the early 1930s.

We reported earlier that Dodge Ridge closed on March 15 due to the unseasonably warm weather.