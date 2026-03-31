High-Speed Motorcycle Chase From Sonora To Jamestown

Jamestown, CA – A high-speed motorcycle chase on Highway 108 that started in Sonora ended in Jamestown when the rider crashed.

Deputies from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office recently initiated the pursuit of the motorcycle in the early morning hours and then called in the CHP for backup. Officers responded to the area of the Mono Way on/off ramps, where they spotted the 2014 Honda CBR 1000 fly past westbound towards Jamestown. CHP spokesperson Office Steve Machado reports, “The rider reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.”

While approaching the roundabout at the intersection of People of the Mountain Road, the motorcycle smashed into a 2018 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by 27-year-old Colton Castro of Jamestown. The motorcycle rider, identified as 39-year-old Daniel Boyd of Sonora, was ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the roadway. Machado indicated that Boyd was wearing a helmet and sustained minor injuries. He was taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment of his injuries. Castro was not injured in the collision.

Once treated at the hospital, Boyd was taken to the Tuolumne County Jail and booked on felony evading-related charges and misdemeanor driving without a license. Machado added that alcohol or drugs were not suspected to be a factor in this crash.