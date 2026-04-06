Caltrans Work Planned On Area Highways

Sonora, CA — Traffic delays are planned in various areas of the Mother Lode this week, according to Caltrans.

In Tuolumne County, there will be tree work today from 9 – 11 am on Highway 49 near Sapphire Ridge Road in the Tuttletown area. 5-10 minute delays are anticipated.

On Highway 108, in the higher elevations, there will be drainage work in three areas this week, during the daytime hours, from Tuesday through Friday. Expect 5-10 minute delays from Chief Fuller Road to Sierra Road, from Crabtree Road to Camp Blue Road, and from Leland Meadow Road to West Cow Creek Road. The hours are from around 7 am – 4 pm.

In Calaveras County, on Highway 49 near Corral Flat Road in Mokelumne Hill, there will be utility work on Tuesday from 1-4 pm. Be prepared for up to 10-minute delays.