Yosemite Seeks Public Input On Proposed Mist Trail Improvements

Yosemite, CA– Yosemite National Park has released an environmental assessment outlining proposed improvements to the Mist Trail Corridor, one of the most heavily visited and recognizable hiking areas in the National Park System. The National Park Service is accepting public comments on the proposal through June 29.

The corridor includes the Happy Isles area, the Mist Trail, John Muir Trail, Vernal Fall, Nevada Fall, and access routes to Half Dome. Park officials said tens of thousands of visitors use the trail system each summer, making it the busiest hiking area in Yosemite.

“The Mist Trail is one of Yosemite’s most unforgettable experiences, but it is also one of the park’s most physically demanding and heavily visited trail systems,” Yosemite Superintendent Ray McPadden said in a statement. “This planning effort focuses on improving visitor safety, orientation, and stewardship while protecting the natural and cultural resources that make this place so special.”

According to the environmental assessment, the project is designed to address long-standing issues, including visitor safety concerns related to steep terrain, slippery surfaces, swift-moving water, and hiker overexertion. The proposal also seeks to improve trailhead orientation, wayfinding, crowd management, visitor education, and infrastructure needed to support sustained high visitation. Potential improvements being evaluated include enhanced trailhead information, upgraded wayfinding systems, changes to visitor circulation patterns, additional route and loop opportunities, expanded safety messaging and other measures aimed at improving the visitor experience. The National Park Service plans to host a virtual public meeting during the comment period to provide information about the project and answer questions from the public.

Information about the project and how to submit a comment can be found here.