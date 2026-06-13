Flames Destroy Structure In Calaveras County

Rancho Calaveras, CA – A fire in the Rancho Calaveras area of Calaveras County destroyed a structure and spread to nearby vegetation last night.

The Treosti Fire erupted around 8:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Treosti Place, near Bergsma Lane south of Highway 26. When resources arrived on scene, flames were shooting out of the fully involved structure, which had also spread to about a quarter acre of nearby grass before being contained.

Crews remained on scene for the next several hours, conducting salvage and overhaul operations. The type of structure was not disclosed, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.