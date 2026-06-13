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Sonora Man Handcuffed For Having Child Sexual Abuse Material

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By Tracey Petersen
Suspect being arrested—TCSO photo

Suspect being arrested—TCSO photo

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Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was handcuffed for having child sexual abuse materials, and investigators report they got a cybertip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, in conjunction with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), that originated from Amazon.

In February of 2026, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received a cybertip regarding the suspect, 57-year-old Roger Gary Andrews, forwarded by Amazon. Sheriff’s officials noted, “For clarification purposes, he was not purchasing this material from Amazon. He had an account and was using their online data storage service.”

On May 28, 2026, a search of Andrews’ residence resulted in the seizure of numerous electronic devices, which sheriff’s officials say “are currently being processed and analyzed.”

Andrews was arrested at his residence and placed under arrest for possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). Sheriff’s officials added, “This investigation is still ongoing, and detectives are following all leads.”

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