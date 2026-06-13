Lime Kiln Road Crossing Curtis Creek Bridge Replacement Underway

Sonora, CA—The Lime Kiln Road Crossing Curtis Creek Bridge replacement is underway, with a partial road closure, flaggers, and motorists facing delays.

As we reported here on November 1, 2025, the bridge construction was suspended for the winter. The work involves building a three-span, cast-in-place concrete slab on a new alignment approximately 150 feet downstream from the current bridge. Sinclair General Engineering Construction, Inc., out of Oakdale, was hired by Tuolumne County Public Works for the $4.6 million project, which has resumed construction of the new bridge and related roadway improvements on Lime Kiln Road where it crosses Curtis Creek, along with the removal of the old bridge.

Public works officials provided these details regarding the project:

One-lane closures will be in effect on Lime Kiln Road near Kennedy Road and Es La Vida Road starting Monday, June 1st, and will continue through November 2026.

Flaggers will be present during the construction of the new bridge. Workers and traffic control will be present from 7 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday.

When flaggers are not present, drivers must abide by the temporary stop signs near Kennedy Road and Es La Vida Road.

The new bridge will be opened to the public beginning in October 2026. Traffic control will continue through project completion in November 2026, weather permitting.

Access will be maintained to all driveways and side streets for the duration of the project.

Please be aware of all construction signs and/or traffic control personnel in the construction zone.

Public works officials also noted that the projects will revise roadway alignment, reducing right-of-way and environmental consequences while also rectifying roadway geometry and creating a safer travel route for the public.