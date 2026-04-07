Jeffries: Pam Bondi Was The Most Corrupt Attorney General In Modern History

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries issued a statement regarding former Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Jeffries was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here is the statement:

“Pam Bondi’s tenure as the most corrupt Attorney General in modern American history has been a disgraceful affront to our Constitution.

The so-called Attorney General and the pathetic, sycophantic political hacks installed with her have repeatedly weaponized the Department of Justice and taxpayer dollars to target political opponents of Donald Trump, trample the rights of law-abiding Americans and silence and attempt to intimidate those who disagree with this administration. Pam Bondi has lied to Congress and to the American people. Under her tenure, the Department has lost centuries of professional experience, willfully violated federal law and judicial orders alike, while at the same time, hiding millions of documents linked to the Epstein files in a massive cover-up.

This long-overdue firing is not enough to restore the credibility of the Justice Department or fix this rotten, out-of-control administration. House Democrats will hold every political extremist involved in unprecedented abuses of power accountable for their lawlessness.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.