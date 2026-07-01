Entrance Into Yosemite Is Free This Weekend In Recognition Of USA’s 250th Birthday

Yosemite, CA — The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees at all National Parks, including Yosemite, this Friday through Sunday (July 3-5).

It is in recognition of the 250th birthday of the USA. It is only for US residents, as fees for international visitors remain in place. There is a $100 non-resident fee on top of the regular entrance fee ($35).

It is one of 10 fee-free days for US residents in 2026. Others will be August 25 (110th birthday of the National Park Service), September 17 (Constitution Day), October 27 (Theodore Roosevelt’s birthday) and November 11 (Veterans Day).

Yosemite no longer requires reservations during peak seasons. Click here to view an earlier story about new technology to navigate entrance wait times and parking availability.

Some tips from Yosemite during the peak season include spending time in more remote areas (like Tioga Road, Hetch Hetchy, and Wawona), arriving early, utilizing the shuttle system within the park, and staying flexible.