ML Roundup Preparations, Road Improvement Items, Approved By Sonora Council

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council approved various items at its meeting Monday evening, all with 4-0 votes (member Andy Merrill was absent).

The city leaders took steps to close parts of Highway 49, Washington Street, and several side streets for the May 9 Mother Lode Roundup Parade. The council then took a subsequent vote to continue a long tradition of allowing open containers of alcoholic beverages. One community member spoke in opposition, citing issues in the community with drunk driving. Acknowledging some of the concerns, but noting that the police department was readily able to enforce any issues, it was also approved 4-0.

The council also approved the final reading of a seven-year extension of the development agreement for the planned Cuesta Heights housing subdivision, which was first approved back in 2008, but has faced delays.

An $88,000 amendement to an existing contract with Dewberry Engineers was passed so that the company can generate a Mobile LIDAR database of all city-owned streets to help prepare a PCI Assessment. It will give city leaders help in determining which roads are most in need of repairs.

$144,0000 was approved for Siera Mountain Construction to do striping and pavement markings on South Washington Street and Mono Way.

A roughly $58,000 contract was awarded to George Reed to install new playground surfacing at Woods Creek Rotary Park, with the funding coming from the Sonora Area Foundation.

The meeting also included various other updates and presentations.