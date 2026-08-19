Assemblyman Tangipa Criticizes Newly Approved Tire Regulations

Sacramento, CA — The Republican Assemblyman who represents the Mother Lode is criticizing the California Energy Commission’s new initiative that puts in place new standards for replacement tires sold for passenger vehicles and light-duty trucks.

The commission states that tires on new vehicles are often higher quality and get better fuel mileage than replacement tires sold, spurring new regulations.

Tangipa argues, “Unelected California regulators just banned 70% of the tires on the market. The chair of this regulatory agency stated that it was to protect the consumer. Instead of giving you the choice of which tires you want to put on your car, they made the decision to ban 70% of them, so that they can make the choice for you.”

California Energy Commission Chair, David Hochschild said in a statement, “We are proud to approve the nation’s first replacement tire efficiency standards. This action will help Californians save approximately $1 billion a year on refueling while reducing pollution and extending the range of vehicles on the road. I would like to thank all the consumer organizations, industry leaders, and public health advocates for their support of this important step forward for California.”

CEC says the $1 billion in savings are related to better tires using less gas and electricity.

Tangipa says regulatory agencies are making edicts and laws that they should not have the power to do so.

The new requirements will be phased in starting in 2029. The CEC says in a statement that the increased cost for consumers during phase one (2029—2033 will be about $1.50 per tire and then during phase 2 (2033-beyond) will be $6.50 per tire. Opponents argue that it will actually be much higher as 70% of the tires currently available will no longer be allowed to be sold.